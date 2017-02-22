Boys High School Basketball: Third Round

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Down to the very last home games, four boys high school basketball teams played for a spot in the Lower State Championship.

Come Friday, teams will meet on neutral courts but first they had to escape the third round.

In the 5A ranks, Irmo and Goose Creek matched up for the second night in a row. On Monday, the Irmo girls got past Goose Creek.

In 3A, another rematch went down. The Bishop England Lady Bishops got by Dillon on Monday but the boys couldn’t do the same.

In Class 2A, Burke muscled it’s way past Marion, sending the Bulldogs back to the Lower state final.

And in 1A, Baptist Hill had a tough matchup against Hemingway.

Final Scores:

5A:

Irmo 59 | Goose Creek 44

This @GooseCreekHoops team was fun to cover but @IrmoBasketball cuts their season short. pic.twitter.com/pYdvgcRBGk — Evan West (@EvanWestWCBD) February 22, 2017

3A:

Bishop England 64 | Dillon 74

S/O to the @BattlingBishops for an awesome season, unfortunately it ended tonight. Dillon knocks Bryan Grevey's team out of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Q6byrfwpJV — Evan West (@EvanWestWCBD) February 22, 2017

2A:

Marion 57 | Burke 73

Burke ain't bad. Bulldogs play Calhoun County for the lower state championship. pic.twitter.com/AEnVbW2eVf — Evan West (@EvanWestWCBD) February 22, 2017

1A:

Baptist Hill 40 | Hemingway 61

RAW Highlights from Baptist Hill's last game of the year. Bobcats fall 60-41 to Hemingway. Thanks to @JuliaMorrisWBTW for the video! pic.twitter.com/aNgyiEUJ01 — Evan West (@EvanWestWCBD) February 22, 2017