Boys High School Basketball: Third Round

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Down to the very last home games, four boys high school basketball teams played for a spot in the Lower State Championship.
Come Friday, teams will meet on neutral courts but first they had to escape the third round.
In the 5A ranks, Irmo and Goose Creek matched up for the second night in a row. On Monday, the Irmo girls got past Goose Creek.
In 3A, another rematch went down. The Bishop England Lady Bishops got by Dillon on Monday but the boys couldn’t do the same.
In Class 2A, Burke muscled it’s way past Marion, sending the Bulldogs back to the Lower state final.
And in 1A, Baptist Hill had a tough matchup against Hemingway.
Final Scores:
5A:
Irmo 59 | Goose Creek 44
3A:
Bishop England 64 | Dillon 74
2A:
Marion 57 | Burke 73
1A:
Baptist Hill 40 | Hemingway 61