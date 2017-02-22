Appeals court again nixes case involving SC Episcopal split

Published: Updated:
Legal issues in Episcopal split going to SC Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – A federal appeals court has again refused to hear a case stemming from the Episcopal Church split in eastern South Carolina.

On Tuesday, February 21, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals remanded the case involving which bishop is the rightful church leader to Charleston’s federal court.

Conservative parishes split with the national church in 2012 over theological issues. The bishop of parishes remaining with the national church later sued, alleging the bishop of the parishes that left committed false advertising by presenting himself as bishop.

A Charleston federal judge has twice opted not to proceed, preferring to wait until a resolution of a state lawsuit to clarify ownership of property and identities in the diocese.

That suit now is stalled in the state Supreme Court.

