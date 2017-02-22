6th Annual Go Red for Women Luncheon

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD) – MUSC Health and the American Heart Association welcomed more than 150 women at the 6th Annual Charleston Go Red For Women Luncheon on Wednesday, February 22 at the Gaillard Center.

The annual luncheon is in support of Go Red For Women, a national initiative from the American Heart Association to raise awareness of heart disease & stroke as the number one killer of women. Go Red For Women is designed to empower women to take charge of their health and collectively wipe out heart disease and stroke. News Two’s Octavia Mitchell was also there to support the cause.

The event began at 10:00 a.m. with a heart-healthy expo followed by a seated lunch and keynote address from Mary Kay Andrews, New York Times best-selling author of “The Weekenders.” Attendees will learn how to improve their cardiovascular health by taking eight simple steps and learn how to make financial plans. Guests can help support the mission of the American Heart Association by participating in an auction, which features items from local vendors including: Hampden Clothing and Gwynns.

Heart disease heavily impacts women across the country as well as right here in South Carolina. Nationally, heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths in women per year, killing one woman every 80 seconds. It is more deadly than all forms of cancer combined. In South Carolina, an estimated 16 women die from heart disease and stroke each day.

Every 80 seconds a woman dies of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. And 90 percent of all women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease or stroke. Yet only 65 percent of women realize heart disease is their No. 1 killer and less than half can identify healthy levels for cardiovascular risk factors like blood pressure and cholesterol. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement empowers women with knowledge and tools so they can take positive action to reduce their risks of heart disease and stroke and protect their health.

The event was sponsored by Macy’s and MUSC Health