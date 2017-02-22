6th Annual Go Red For Women Luncheon set for Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — MUSC Health and the American Heart Association will welcome more than 150 women at the 6th Annual Charleston Go Red For Women Luncheon on Wednesday, February 22 at the Gaillard Center.

The annual luncheon is in support of Go Red For Women, a national initiative from the American Heart Association to raise awareness of heart disease & stroke as the number one killer of women. Go Red For Women is designed to empower women to take charge of their health and collectively wipe out heart disease and stroke.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with a heart-healthy expo followed by a seated lunch and keynote address from Mary Kay Andrews, New York Times best-selling author of “The Weekenders.” Attendees will learn how to improve their cardiovascular health by taking eight simple steps and learn how to make financial plans. Guests can help support the mission of the American Heart Association by participating in an auction, which features items from local vendors including: Hampden Clothing and Gwynns.

Heart disease heavily impacts women across the country as well as right here in South Carolina. Nationally, heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths in women per year, killing one woman every 80 seconds. It is more deadly than all forms of cancer combined. In South Carolina, an estimated 16 women die from heart disease and stroke each day.

News 2’s Octavia Mitchel is the emcee for the event.

For ticket or sponsorship information for the 2017 Lowcountry Go Red For Women Luncheon, please visit charlestongoredluncheon.heart.org.