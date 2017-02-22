43 Carrabba’s, Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill closing

(WCBD) — Tampa-based Bloomin’ Brands announced it’s closing 40 underperforming restaurants in the coming fiscal year.

The restaurants include Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, and Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.

The company already closed three locations in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2016, bringing the total number of closures to 43. The company announced the closures the same day as its quarterly results.

It reported a net loss of more than four-million dollars — compared to a profit of nearly 18-million dollars during the same period a year ago.

Bloomin’ Brands has more than 1,500 locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam, and about 20 other nations.

The company hasn’t released a list of which locations it plans to close.