21 arrests made in large-scale gun and drug bust

NORTH CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- Local, State and Federal law enforcement agencies held a press conference beginning at 4 p.m. at the North Charleston city hall to announce the results of an ongoing joint enforcement operation involving multiple defendants in Charleston and Dorchester counties.

The agencies participating in the press conference are the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), ICE-Homeland Security Investigations, the North Charleston Police Department, the Charleston Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to information released thus far in the press conference, 21 people have been arrested through the work of 200 undercover operations with over 10 agencies involved. These arrests were made as part of a gang related large-scale gun and drug bust.

21 out of 42 arrested after 2 year long investigation. Drug and gun bust. Gang related. @WCBD #chsnews — Sofia Arazoza (@SofiArazozaWCBD) February 22, 2017

2 years of investigation, 200 undercover operations, and 10 agencies later. Large gun and drug bust. 21 arrested. @WCBD #chsnews — Sofia Arazoza (@SofiArazozaWCBD) February 22, 2017

Local, state, and federal agency holding joint press conference right now @NorthCharleston City Hall #chsnews pic.twitter.com/O3ez4lYsof — Sofia Arazoza (@SofiArazozaWCBD) February 22, 2017