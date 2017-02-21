Teen and 20-year-old shot in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the roadway on Pine Grove Drive in the Dorchester Manor neighborhood at 11:45 a.m.

The victims are a 16-year-old male and a 20-year-old male.

DCSO says both patients were still admitted and receiving treatment at the time of the most recent update Tuesday at 4:40 p.m.

The identities of the victims have not been released because of pending family notifications.

There is no suspect information available at this time.