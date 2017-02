SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man is charged with making threats on the lives of the President Trump and former President Obama.

The man is 30-year-old Kipper Ken King.

The US Attorney’s Office says the maximum possible penalty King could receive is a maximum fine of $250,000.00 and/or imprisonment of 5 years.

They say the case was investigated by the Secret Service and the Spartanburg County Detention Center.