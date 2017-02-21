Search continues for missing Clemson University official

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The search for a missing Easley man continued through the night and into Tuesday morning.

Anderson County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release that 60-year-old Bert Henderson was last seen at his home on West Church Road.

Henderson is the associate athletic director of planned giving at Clemson University, according to the school’s website. He was reported missing at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

K-9 tracking teams and Anderson County Technical Rescue was helping with the search Monday night. Early Tuesday morning, rescue crews from Anderson and Pickens counties were still searching for Henderson on his farm. A helicopter was used in the effort to locate him Monday, and rescuers were out on foot Tuesday with plans to ramp up the search at sunrise.

Anyone with information about Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.