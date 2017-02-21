Rural staple Orangeburg County Piggly Wiggly closed until April

NEESES, S.C. (AP) – A grocery store considered an anchor in rural southern South Carolina will likely remain closed until April as crews repair fire damage.

The Piggly Wiggly in Neeses has been closed since a Feb. 4 accidental fire started in the celling of the restaurant portion of the store.

Store Operator Robbie Stevens told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that all products have been removed because of smoke and water damage.

He says displays and equipment are being restored to reopen as soon as possible.

The Orangeburg County grocery store on U.S. Highway 321 serves a number of small communities south of Columbia and is known for its restaurant with home cooked meals and a staff that will cook the steak a customer’s buys in the meat department.