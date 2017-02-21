Public’s help sought to find shoplifting suspects

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in connection to shoplifting.

According to authorities, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Nice Ice Fine Jewelry store on Market Street.

An employee told police that a woman was looking at a case of jewelry and acting strangely.

The woman left and returned with a man to look at the case of jewelry, before seeing the employee and leaving again.

Shortly after, the employee noticed four necklaces were missing from the case, including two gold chain necklaces with an 18 karat diamond in the shape of a heart and two silver sterling chain necklaces with a silver, octagon charm adorned with a bumblebee.

The total value of the necklaces is $5,080.

The employee described the woman to police as being in her sixties, with short gray hair, measuring about 5 feet tall, and wearing a tan jacket and tan wide brimmed hat with a black rim. According to the report, she was not able to recall much about the male suspect except that he also appeared to be in his sixties.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the CPD at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.