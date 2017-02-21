Public’s help needed to find missing woman

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff
Caitlin Evins
Caitlin Evins

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.

26-year-old Caitlin Elisabeth Evins was last seen on February 17th on Ellen Avenue.

Evins is described as being about 5 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds, and having blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is not known to have a car, but often frequents Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms.

Anyone with information about Evins is asked to call Detective Goode at 843-884-4176.

