Police car involved in a three car accident

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- A police car was involved in a three car accident Tuesday morning.

According to SCHP, the accident happened at 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Magwood Drive and Ashley Crossing Drive.

A 2015 Toyota SUV was stopped at the intersection when the police cruiser pulled up and stopped.

After making the stop, the police cruiser attempted to move, but did not see a 2013 Nissan in the intersection driving north on Magwood.

The Nissan clipped the back of the police cruiser, which then hit the Toyota.

Authorities tell us that there is a possible injury, but no one was transported to he hospital.

The investigation is ongoing but no charges have been filed.

