One dead after motorcycle crash in Berkeley County

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published: Updated:
Generic cop lights

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single motorcycle accident happened at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening on Cane Bay Boulevard.

The 2002 Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Cane Bay Boulevard when it veered off the left side of the road.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle.

EMS transported the driver to Trident Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is currently under investigation and the driver’s identity has not been released.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s