One dead after motorcycle crash in Berkeley County

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single motorcycle accident happened at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening on Cane Bay Boulevard.

The 2002 Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Cane Bay Boulevard when it veered off the left side of the road.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle.

EMS transported the driver to Trident Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is currently under investigation and the driver’s identity has not been released.

