Mom sends son care package filled with trash

(WSPA) — One Westminster College student is learning the hard way about taking out the trash.

18-year-old Connor Cox received a care package from his mother who lives in Maryland. When Connor opened it, he was surprised to find that the box was filled with trash.

Connor immediately called his mom, “Asked her if she sent me the wrong box, because that’s how confused I was. But she said it was the right box, and I had to be held responsible for what I didn’t do.”

His mom hopes he learned his lesson.

