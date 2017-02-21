Man arrested in connection with fatal Summerville shooting

Related Coverage One person dead following shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested a Summerville man following a shooting on Magwood Drive.

Diquann Adonis Cotton, 21, of Summerville, is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. On Saturday, February 18, Cotton received no bond on the murder charge, $250,000 surety on the attempted murder charge and $10,000 surety on the weapons charge.

According to spokesman Nick Santanna, authorities responded to the Evergreen subdivision on Wednesday, February 15 at 12:06 a.m.

Lewis Hay Frampton, IV, 27, was found dead, suffering from a gunshot wound. Another victim with gunshot wounds was also found. Medics transported him to a local hospital. Where at last check, he is stable.

Cotton is currently being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

If you have any information on the incident, call your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.