Launching girls into technology

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Google is teaming up with Hidden Figures and Mayor John Tecklenburg to Launch Girls into Tech. Google’s Made with Code Program is coming to Charleston for a one-day coding event and viewing party at Carmike James Island 8.

Organizers say the event will help drive girls into the tech industry and inspire young women to view coding as a means to pursue their dreams.

Mayor John Tecklenburg will kick-off the Made With Code x Hidden Figures Coding Party at 9:30 a.m. with opening remarks to girls from St. Stephen Middle School. We’re told the students will then participate in a coding activity where they will have the opportunity to work alongside the Google team to learn basic coding skills.

At the end of the coding activity, students will be treated to a free screening of Hidden Figures.

