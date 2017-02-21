Kansas governor to veto income tax hike meant to fix budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback said Tuesday that he will veto a bipartisan bill that would roll back personal income tax cuts he’s championed to help balance the state budget.

The conservative Republican governor announced his planned action four days after the GOP-controlled Legislature approved the measure. The bill’s tax increases would raise more than $1 billion over two years starting in July.

Brownback has criticized the measure as harmful to middle-class families and small business owners. Supporters say it’s necessary to help close projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019.

Kansas has struggled to balance the budget since GOP lawmakers slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging. Brownback and his allies continue to argue that the tax cuts he championed are creating economic growth and the state’s problems were largely caused by slumps in agriculture and oil production.

Voters rendered a different verdict last year, ousting two dozen Brownback allies from the Legislature and giving Democrats and GOP moderates more power.

The tax increases passed with bipartisan majorities, but not by the two-thirds margins necessary to override a veto.

Brownback has proposed raising tobacco taxes, boosting liquor taxes and increasing annual filing fees for for-profit businesses, while preserving the core of his income tax cuts. He has argued that Kansas should not abandon such policies when President Donald Trump and other Republican governors are pursuing income tax cuts that they say would create economic growth.

The bill approved by lawmakers calls for raising the top income tax rate from 4.6 percent to 5.45 percent. It would restore a third tax bracket that Brownback successfully sought to eliminate and end an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners that he championed.