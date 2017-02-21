I-26 Sheep Island interchange update

The Sheep Island Road interchange on I-26 is changing almost daily. Several of you asked us for an update on the project.

The $69.5 million dollar project ground was broken about a year ago.

The job is moving a little faster than anticipated right now. They are already 55% complete. The county decided to add the interchange to help with traffic, but also to attract more business to this are.

We spoke with Project manager Russ Touchberry. He says the overpass girders will begin to be put in place on the new bridge in April. “On the interstate, the interstate portion we are in phase 2 alignment work. In the middle of I-26 we’re doing work in the median. We’re doing a lot of work on the frontage alignments, we demolished the existing sheep island bridge and we are constructing the new bridge on Nexton parkway over I-26.”

It was originally scheduled to finish in the summer of 2018, but right now they’re on track to complete the project by April of 2018.

