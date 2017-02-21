Girls High School Basketball: Third Round

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – With the Lower State finals coming up this weekend, Monday night was the last opportunity for girls high school basketball teams to punch their ticket to Florence.

While schools were out for President’s day, the girls laced up the shoes and went to work needing just three wins to bring home a state championship.

Final Scores:

5A:

Irmo 36 | Goose Creek 51

3A:

Bishop England 37 | Dillon 26

2A:

Mullins 81 | Burke 42

1A:

Green Sea Floyd’s 60 | Cross 58

Charleston Math & Science 46 | East Clarendon 73