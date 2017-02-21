Crews battle fire in Mount Pleasant; street closed

Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen
Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is responding to a structure fire.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, crews responded to the 200 block of 6th Ave on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:30 a.m.

Details are limited but we do know 5th Street at 6th Avenue is closed while Mount Pleasant Fire contain the blaze.

We do have a crew headed that way and will provide updates when they are available.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

