Deputies find explosive device while searching for man accused of making bomb threats

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office says they were investigating after a person on home detention cut off their GPS monitor when they found narcotics, weapons and an improvised explosive device.

According to Sergeant Timmy Tyner with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified that Justin M. McCoy, who was on home detention, had removed his GPS Monitor Sunday around 5 a.m.

McCoy was originally placed on home detention after being arrested by North Myrtle Beach police for making bomb threats, the press release said.

Tyner says deputies located McCoy in the Little River and during a search of the home, deputies found illegal narcotics, a sawed-off shotgun, and what appeared to be some type of improvised explosive device. Warrants say deputies also located materials like steel piping, steel caps, metal pellets, fireworks and shotgun shells officials say could be used to manufacture more explosive devices.

The press release from Tyner says agents with 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, Horry County Police Department’s Bomb Squad, ATF Violent Crime Task Force and SLED responded to secure the scene.

Over the course of the investigation, the sawed-off shotgun and the improvised explosive device were found to belong to Jason C. Wood. Wood was charged by the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit for possession of heroin, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, and possession/ manufacturing/ transporting a destructive device or explosive for damage or Injury.

Justin M. McCoy was charged by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office with escape, malicious injury under $2,000, and tampering with the operation of an electronic monitoring device.

Herschel Greene was also charged by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office with giving false information to law enforcement.

A judge denied Justin M. McCoy’s bond, gave Herschel Greene a $500 bond and gave Jason C. Wood a $61,000 bond.