Crash causes traffic delays in Goose Creek

Credit: @Spectrumaots
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — A vehicle crash in Goose Creek on Monday, February 20 is causing traffic delays Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at Highway 52 and Redbank Road.

Details are limited but according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran, a train is stuck in the area.

Witnesses on scene tell News 2 that the train crossing guards were also down.

We are working to gather more details.

