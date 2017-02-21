Clemson graduate killed in Australian plane crash

Related Coverage 4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash

MELBOURNE, Australia (WCBD) – One of the four American tourists killed following a plane crash in Australia Tuesday is a graduate of a South Carolina college.

The Herald Sun confirms Glenn Garland as one of the victims. According to social media, Garland is a graduate of Clemson University.

In a post dated Monday, February 20, Garland said “played Kingston Heath today and Royal Melbourne yesterday. Really tough and windy conditions and yesterday at Royal Melbourne we had rain squalls, and wind that was almost biblical in the fierceness. The only thing we missed was a plague of locusts. My hat is off to the Aussies that play in this everyday. ‘Melbourne is one magnificent and amazing city.”

Three other victims have been identified as Greg Reynolds De Haven, Russell Munsch, and Max Quartermain. De Haven and Munsch were identified by their families on social media. According to multiple media reports, Quartermain, the pilot, was the owner of the charter company Corporate and Leisure Travel.

All five on board the twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air were killed when a light plane crashed into the roof of an Australian shopping mall. The mall, next to a freeway, was closed when the plane went down about 9 a.m. Tuesday local time. The plane had taken off from Melbourne’s second-biggest airport at Essendon for a golfing trip to King Island, 160 miles to the south, officials said.

Police Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane said no one outside the plane was injured.