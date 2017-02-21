CARTA unveils new Tel-A-Ride van

Mount Pleasant,SC– A brand new van, built with wheelchairs in mind, is now available for curb-to-curb service. The MV-1 is a SUV style vehicle designed for on demand service for elderly and disabled passengers.

The MV-1 holds 4 passengers and has a fully automatic ramp.

The mobility vehicle cost $48,200 and CARTA purchased 10. The new installment also accompanies purchase of 10 slightly larger conversion vans, both meant to serve the nearly 5,800 Tel-A-Ride passengers.

Regular fare in the MV-1 is 4 dollars. Those with a Tel-A-Ride I.D. may also ride fixed bus routes for 75 cents.

To see if you qualify for Tel-A-Ride head over to: http://www.ridecarta.com and apply.