Authorities investigating death of Clemson associate AD

EASLEY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an associate athletics director at Clemson University.

Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said the body of 60-year-old Bert Henderson was found on Tuesday morning near his Easley home.

Henderson was reported missing by Clemson officials Monday afternoon after he failed to report to work. His wife died last year.

Henderson started working at Clemson in 1978 as a trainer and worked with the 1981 national championship football team. He later worked with Clemson’s Alumni Center before becoming executive director of its planned giving efforts.

No other details about Henderson’s death have been released. Crews had been using K9s and a helicopter to search for him.

