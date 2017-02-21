2017-charleston-go-red-for-women-luncheon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Every 80 seconds a woman dies of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. And 90 percent of all women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease or stroke. Yet only 65 percent of women realize heart disease is their No. 1 killer and less than half can identify healthy levels for cardiovascular risk factors like blood pressure and cholesterol.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement empowers women with knowledge and tools so they can take positive action to reduce their risks of heart disease and stroke and protect their health.

More than 150 women will come together on Wednesday, February 22 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to spend the day learning about heart disease and stroke and what they can do to fight against heart disease in our lifetime.

The Go Red For Women Luncheon, themed around sisterhood and inspiration, is an educational program that encourages women to become champions of heart health. Proceeds from the event will benefit the following: women and heart disease research, educational materials and community programs for women, raising the awareness in women, advocating for increased funding of women and heart disease research and initiatives, and educating health professionals and their patients about women and heart disease.

The event will take place at The Gaillard Center 95 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401.

Nationally sponsored by Macy’s. Locally sponsored by MUSC Health.