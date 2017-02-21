2 arrested in Dollar General robberies

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested two men accused of plotting to commit a robbery.

Malik Shavar Bennet, 20, and Ikeem Devante Anthony Powell, 22, both of Beaufort County, are charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Both suspects were taken into custody in Beaufort County without incident. They are currently being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center where they will later be transported to Charleston County to face formal charges.

At this point, authorities say, there are no indications that these suspects are connected to the suspects who are being held at the Richland County Detention Center for the Dollar General robberies that took place in Charleston County.