Publisher cancels Milo Yiannopoulos book ‘Dangerous’

Hillel Italie, AP Published: Updated:
In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, Milo Yiannopoulos speaks on campus in the Mathematics building at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. Right-wing provocateur Yiannopoulos was trying to clarify past comments on relationships between boys and older men after a conservative site posted a collection of edited video clips that set social media abuzz. After the polarizing Breitbart News editor was invited this weekend to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference sparked a backlash, the Reagan Battalion tweeted video clips Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 in which Yiannopoulos discusses Jews, sexual consent, statutory rape, child abuse and homosexuality. (Jeremy Papasso/Daily Camera via AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Milo Yiannopoulos’ publisher has cancelled his planned book, “Dangerous.”

Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint announced Monday that “after careful consideration” they had pulled the book, which had been high on Amazon.com’s best-seller lists and was the subject of intense controversy.

The announcement came hours after the Breitbart editor and right-wing provocateur was disinvited to this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference because of past comments about relationships between boys and men.

“Dangerous” was originally scheduled to come out in March. But Yiannopoulos had pushed back the release to June so he could write about the uprisings during his recent campus tour.

More than 100 Simon & Schuster authors had objected to his book deal. Author Roxane Gay withdrew a planned book with the publisher.

