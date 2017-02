(WCBD) — No one won Saturday night’s Powerball so the jackpot is up to $403 million, according to the SC Lottery.

The cash payout is $243.9 million. No one won Saturday’s jackpot.

There were nine tickets that came within one number of winning. Six won $1 million and the three others got $2 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday, February 22. You have until 9:59 p.m. night to buy a ticket.

They say the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.