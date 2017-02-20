NC county considers ban on solar farms

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) – Currituck County officials are considering a ban on solar farms, citing the loss of agricultural land, jobs and wildlife habitat as among the reasons.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports county commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday on the proposed ban, which the county planning board has recommended.

Currituck’s planning director, Ben Woody, says residents believe the solar farms hurt neighborhood aesthetics and property values.

The recommendation allows Duke Energy to continue operation of one solar farm and allows another company to continue construction of second. A third solar farm could be built if it wins its appeal of a permit denial.

Commissioners decided last month to impose a 60-day moratorium on consideration of solar farms.

