Man gets 32 years for ex-girlfriend’s stabbing death

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a Holly Hill man to serve 32 years in prison for stabbing his former girlfriend to death after saying he wanted back in her life.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports that 33-year-old Omar Profit pleaded to murder last week.

Prosecutors say Profit killed Veronica Butler in her Elloree home in March 2015 the day after calling her and saying he wanted them to date again.

Authorities say Profit went to the home Butler shared with her boyfriend the next day and stormed into their bedroom, stabbing her in the chest.

Investigators say the two children Profit and Butler had together were in the home, but were not hurt.