Charleston, S.C (WCBD)- We all know that in this day in age kids watch to much T.V, but what about social media. Did you know kids check their social media over 100 times a day?

News 2 decided to dig deep and find out why teens love to stay connected online and also find out the latest apps grabbing their attention.

This February series is called ‘Let’s talk social media!’

News 2’s Annie Taylor sat down with three local teens and their moms to find out what kids are doing and what parents need to know. The teens tell us that Facebook is for adults. Snapchat and Instagram are the latest social media platforms for middle school and high school students. Libby Perry is a parent to a teenage daughter and tells News 2 that she signed up for multiple social media accounts, so that she can know what her child is doing. Perry’s daughter Courte says, “she has me as a friend on her account and is making sure I’m not doing anything inappropriate on my instagram.” Whether it’s instagram, twitter or facebook, experts say it’s important to understand how to use these sites, so that you can help protect your child from the dangers social media poses. To keep your child away from predators and social media strangers, make sure all their accounts are private not public.