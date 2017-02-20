Ladson man identified in shooting

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published: Updated:
police-lights

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- Authorities have identified the man who was shot early Friday morning in Berkeley County.

23-year-old Noah Baird of Ladson was found shot in the head on Cember Way in Berkeley County.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office and Berkeley County Coroner’s office are investigating.

We will bring you more information on this story as it develops.

