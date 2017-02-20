Funeral services for State Representative Joseph Neal now set

South Carolina Rep. Joe Neal (D-Richland) speaks during a special session of the Legislature at the South Carolina Statehouse during a debate about the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds. (Rainier Ehrhardt / AP)
South Carolina Rep. Joe Neal (D-Richland) speaks during a special session of the Legislature at the South Carolina Statehouse during a debate about the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds. (Rainier Ehrhardt / AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Funeral and memorial services are set for South Carolina State Representative Joseph Neal.

The funeral is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 20 at 1:00 p.m. Public viewing will take place at 11:30 a.m. at First Nazareth Baptist Church on Gervais Street in Columbia.

Neal will be buried at St. John Baptist Church in Hopkins.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Christopher King’s Funeral Home of Chester.

Neal served in the South Carolina House of Representatives for more than two decades. He was 66 years old.

