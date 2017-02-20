Family dog surrendered at Utah shelter with heartbreaking note

MURRAY, UT (WCMH/ WFLA ) — A family in Utah is determined to find their dog, “Rhino Lightning,” a good home. The pup’s family, who has three small children, surrendered him at the Humane Society because he is “unaware of his size” and gets too excited when he plays.

They left Rhino Lightning with a spiral notebook including a child’s heartbreaking note addressed to the dog’s new family.

“He was my puppy,” the child wrote of the 3-year-old dog. “I really hope he is in a good environment. I really miss him.”

The note also includes a list of handwritten instructions, noting that Rhino Lightning doesn’t like cats, water or snow.

According to TODAY, the child also says not to rename the dog and not to give him too many tennis balls. Above all, the new family should “make sure he is in a safe house,” where every night, he is told that “I love and miss him.”

“Please remember, surrendering a pet is never an easy decision,” the shelter wrote on Facebook Saturday. “But they are doing what is in the best interest of the pet.”