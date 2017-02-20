Dog missing after crash

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCBD) – Rob Infinger is recovering from a car wreck, but that has not stopped him from searching for his dog that ran away immediately after it.

Infinger says a car crossed all four lanes on Rivers Ave last Friday and collided into him in his SUV while he was driving to work with his dog Mickey last week.

After the wreck, Infinger got his dog out of the car and waited for first responders.

“One of the bystanders was holding him while I was digging for his leash,” said Infinger, “just out of fear with all the people running up. He just bolted – busted the collar loose and took off running across Rivers Avenue and we havent seen him since.

Mickey, a black and white lab mix, has never run away in his 11 years according to Infinger. The dogowner says this is nothing he could have prepared for.

“You think do everything you can to contain your animal when he’s right there and you keep him on a leash when you need to,” said Infinger, “but you don’t expect anything like this to happen.”