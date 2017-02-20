Deshaun Watson plans to fully participate in NFL combine

Stephen Hawkins, AP Published: Updated:
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — National championship quarterback Deshaun Watson plans to participate in every aspect of the NFL’s scouting combine.

Watson said Monday before the Davey O’Brien Award presentation that he will do everything he’s asked to do at the combine, which begins next week in Indianapolis. That will include throwing and running before his pro day prior to the NFL draft in April.

Six weeks after his last-second touchdown pass pushed Clemson past Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game, Watson picked up his second consecutive O’Brien trophy as the nation’s top quarterback. He is the first repeat winner of the O’Brien since Oklahoma’s Jason White in 2003 and 2004.

Watson also won the Manning, Johnny Unitas and Bobby Bowden awards, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s