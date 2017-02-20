Crews respond to reported structure fire in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews are responding to a reported structure fire in West Ashley.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, Charleston City and St. Andrews Fire Departments, as well as Charleston County EMS, responded to the 2000 block of Charlie Hall Blvd on Monday, February 20 at 8:55 a.m.

We do have a crew headed that way and will provide updates when they become available.

