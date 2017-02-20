Cop killed, 30 people injured in blast near Colombia bullfighting ring

A police officer was killed and 30 other people were injured in a blast in Colombia’s capital on Sunday before a bullfighting event where protests had been expected, authorities and local media reported.

Bogotá Mayor Enrique Peñalosa described the explosion as a “criminal terrorist attack” aimed at police and vowed to capture those behind it, although no additional details were immediately provided.

Twenty-six of the wounded were officers, the district secretary for Security, Coexistence and Justice said in a statement. In a Twitter post from a hospital, Peñalosa said four of them lost an eye.

The blast comes amid ongoing — and sometimes violent — protests over bullfighting in Bogotá. The sport was outlawed in 2012, but three years later the country’s highest court ended the ban, calling bullfighting a cultural heritage. The sport resumed last month to large protests and a police response that included pepper spray and tear gas, The Guardian reported. A witness told NBC News that Sunday’s blast, in the city’s Macarena neighborhood, was strong enough to shatter glass on the 17th floor of a building across the street.