Confederate flag adds to SC Confederate Relic Room’s woes

By Published:
FILE - In this Friday, July 10, 2015, file photo, an honor guard from the South Carolina Highway patrol lowers the Confederate battle flag as it is removed from the Capitol grounds in Columbia, S.C. Legions of people clapped, cheered and cried as South Carolina lowered the Confederate battle flag. But as the euphoria of the moment faded, questions over what exactly that accomplished for race relations in the United States, other than the elimination of a painful symbol of the past, began to arise. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - In this Friday, July 10, 2015, file photo, an honor guard from the South Carolina Highway patrol lowers the Confederate battle flag as it is removed from the Capitol grounds in Columbia, S.C. Legions of people clapped, cheered and cried as South Carolina lowered the Confederate battle flag. But as the euphoria of the moment faded, questions over what exactly that accomplished for race relations in the United States, other than the elimination of a painful symbol of the past, began to arise. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s Confederate Relic Room is dealing with smaller budgets as it takes on the unrequested responsibility of displaying the last Confederate flag to fly at the Statehouse.

Museum Director Allen Roberson tells The State newspaper that the museum’s budget is $825,000 – about $100,000 less than 10 years ago.

Roberson says the museum lost a $50,000 donation because of the controversy over the final Confederate flag and dealing with displaying that banner has eaten into time he planned to use to raise money.

Lawmakers required the museum to display the flag removed in July 2015. Roberson and museum officials suggested a $3.6 million display that has not been well received.

Despite its name, the Confederate Relic Room’s mission is to educate about South Carolina’s role in all wars.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s