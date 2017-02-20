Confederate flag adds to SC Confederate Relic Room’s woes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s Confederate Relic Room is dealing with smaller budgets as it takes on the unrequested responsibility of displaying the last Confederate flag to fly at the Statehouse.

Museum Director Allen Roberson tells The State newspaper that the museum’s budget is $825,000 – about $100,000 less than 10 years ago.

Roberson says the museum lost a $50,000 donation because of the controversy over the final Confederate flag and dealing with displaying that banner has eaten into time he planned to use to raise money.

Lawmakers required the museum to display the flag removed in July 2015. Roberson and museum officials suggested a $3.6 million display that has not been well received.

Despite its name, the Confederate Relic Room’s mission is to educate about South Carolina’s role in all wars.