Authorities confirm shooting in Berkeley County

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- According to authorities, a shooting has been reported in Berkeley County.

These photographs were taken at the Parkway Village Apartments earlier this evening.

We have reached out to authorities but have not received any information.

We will bring you more information on this story as it develops.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

Shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery