SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A portion of Sheep Island Road and Holiday Drive will be closed to all traffic for road construction, according to Summerville Public Works.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, February 20 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22.

We’re told a detour will be in place to reroute traffic.

You are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

