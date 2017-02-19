North Charleston detectives investigate early morning shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — North Charleston Police Officers are searching for anyone with information about an early morning shooting.

Officers say around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2300 block of Taylor Street. They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to local hospitals.

North Charleston Police detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers or North Charleston Police

