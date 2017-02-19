Charleston County Sheriff’s units search for missing plane

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — Units with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing aircraft.

Authorities say the Federal Aviation Authority alerted Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch that staff lost contact with a small plane around 7:30 p.m.

The FAA said the last known radar contact happened near South Brimball on James Island.

Charleston Sheriff Marine and Air Support Units are searching for the plane around James Island and Johns Island.

There have not been any reports of a plane crash.

No word on how many people are in the place, nor where the aircraft was going.