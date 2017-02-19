California underwater after big storm continues through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The big storm that caused floods, road collapses and several deaths in California is giving way to a drying spell but forecasters say that’s only going to last about a day before more wet weather takes hold and continues through midweek.

Northwest of Sacramento, nearly 200 people were evacuated Saturday due to overflowing creeks. And authorities say they’ve found the body of a man who was swept down a rain-swollen gully. His would be the third death during the storm.

On the brighter side, the California Department of Water Resources says the level of Lake Oroville continues to fall and the amount of water flowing down a damaged spillway continues to be cut.

The department adds that work continues around the clock to shore up areas eroded below the spillway despite the weather.