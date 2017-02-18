SCNAN responds to North Charleston school bus fight

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- The South Carolina Chapter of the National Action Network held a press conference Saturday to address Thursday’s school bus fight.

At about 4pm Thursday, a North Charleston high School bus was in the Remount Road area. A student who does not want to be identified was on the bus. He said the driver was trying to stop fighting in the back of the bus. “She had called one of them boys up to the front of the bus and he would not come.”

This student says students continued fighting near the back of the bus as they drove down Remount road, and the driver demanded they come to the front where she was. “So then when we had get to the first bus stop, she was like since they didn’t want to listen she was going to call base and the base was going to call the police.”

Police were called, and the driver let some of the other students off at their bus stop. “I was at the front of the bus, so she had let the children who get off on this side off.”

At Remount and Dobson, the bus was stopped by the stop sign. Once a police officer arrived, the driver said students were fighting, pulling each other’s pants down, jumping seats and saying they need a “black bus driver.”

A student refused to give the officer his name. He became belligerent and starting cursing. One handcuff was put on the student’s right hand, but then he started fighting the officer. Another student grabbed the officer’s right arm to stop the arrest.

Another officer arrived and began to help, but the fight grew. Other students began to close in on them.

Once the first student was off the bus, a third student, a female, charged an officer, and shoved him. That officer then drew his taser and pointed it at her. She decided to step back.

Mack Brown says he walked up and saw the bus and all the police. “It look like a crime scene. We had like at least 24 cops out here… I actually thought somebody had a gun on the bus.”

He says once he heard that students fought themselves and then the police, he says there is no excuse. “It’s on the parents, man. It starts at the house. For kids to come to school and know how to act, it starts at the house. You know I got my little girl right here. I try to spend time with her. That’s what I’m doing, quality time you got to spend time with your kids.”

The Elder James Johnson with the SCNAN said that he believes the North Charleston police officers did the right thing in this incident.

He says that parents should teach their children the behavior of the teenagers in this incident is unacceptable.

“That kind of disrespect, we see it as actually lack of educating our kids. We have to do something in Charleston County schools. The community and the school system have to work together to actually get out there and do a better job of educating our kids. If we don’t do that, that will not stop,” said Johnson.

Multiple students were charged in connection with the incident. One officer was treated for injuries on his right hand and another officer was treated for injuries on his left hand.

Also, in response to this incident, Black Lives Matter – Charleston posted on Facebook, “Mayor Keith Summey, keep your dogs away from our children! North Charleston Police Department we see you!”

Mayor Keith Summey then posted the following statement on Facebook:

“It’s a sad day when our police officers are accused of abuse for removing unruly, disruptive, and resistance teenagers from a school bus. Our officers were called to the scene by the bus driver and proceeded to remove the students that were identified by the bus driver. During the process, several students became resistant and combative. What are our officers to do? Turn around, say, “good day” and leave? No, the officers followed protocol and removed the problem from the school bus. Now, let’s look who is alleging abuse. A local organization whose leaders believe our police officers are dogs and will use any opportunity to attempt to discredit the hard working men and women of the police department. Where’s the civility and common sense?”

