CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- A car wreck on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. bridge has closed two left lanes according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Update: Collision; US 17 NB: at Arthur Ravenel Junior Bridge, 2 lft lns clsd, Ocrd: 5PM.| 5:11P — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) February 17, 2017

Collision; US 17 NB: at Arthur Ravenel Junior Bridge, lft ln clsd, Ocrd: 5PM.| 5:06P — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) February 17, 2017

The lane closures are on the Northbound side of the bridge, the call for the accident was reported just after 5 p.m.

The cause of this accident or any possible injuries are unknown at this time.