theives-caught-on-video-stealing-from-sumter-business

SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies say just after midnight Thursday morning, suspects were caught on camera stealing a set of four tires from MySon’s Tires on Broad Street in Sumter.

The video sent out by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office shows a white male running along the fence and his accomplices show up in what appears to be a Ford F150 extended cab pickup truck to pick him up.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 436-2718.