Suspects arrested in armed robbery of Orangeburg GameStop

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that the three suspects in an armed robbery and multi-county car chase have been taken into custody.

“These are violent individuals who came into this county and not only robbed the employees of a local business, but threatened to shoot one of them,” the sheriff said. “I’m thankful no one was hurt and thankful for all agencies involved in this effort to arrest these suspects.”

Joshua Milligan, 20, and Domonique Bryant, 21, both of Hollywood; and Robert Coaxum, 24, of Wadmalaw Island, have each been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

The three Lowcountry men are scheduled for a bond hearing at 9 a.m. Friday.

“In a case like this we are dealing with individuals who show no regard for anything or anyone but themselves. Now we need to keep them in jail where they can’t rob or endanger anyone else’s lives.”

Employees fleeing the North Road Game Stop in Orangeburg flagged down an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer as he passed by to tell him the store had just been robbed.

The employees said that around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, two gunmen entered the store demanding money from a register or safe. The employees told the gunmen the safe would not open as it was on a timer.

At one point, one gunmen yelled to the other to shoot the employee at the register, according to the report.

Taking a quantity of cash from the register, the subjects began to get nervous when customers attempted to enter the store. The duo then fled out of the back of the store.

The employees fled out of the front door where one ran to call for help and the other ran into the ODPS officer, who then sped after a silver Honda Accord fleeing the shopping mall.

The vehicle chase went south through Orangeburg with speeds up to 70 m.p.h. in city limits.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies joined in the chase shortly after it began and eventually took the lead in a pursuit that left Orangeburg and traveled down Highway 178 through Bowman and into Dorchester County.

Deputies recorded speeds of up to 90 m.p.h. during the more than 30 mile chase that turned on Highway 15 and traveled through the town of St. George.

As the high speed chase went into Colleton County, deputies in that county put out stop sticks, which punctured the tires of the fleeing Honda.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the subjects fled on foot.

Deputies from Orangeburg, Dorchester, and Colleton County and K9 units searched for the men after a perimeter was set up.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter joining the search radioed that two of the suspects were hiding in a junk vehicle at a salvage yard.

The third suspect was located by K9 units shortly after.

Deputies recovered a quantity of money believed to have been taken from the video game store.

“These individuals have shown no regard for the safety not only for the employees of this business, but for the safety and well-being of the citizens along the route of this pursuit,” Ravenell said. “These individuals were only concerned about themselves. Again, I’m thankful no officers were injured nor employees at this store.”

Ravenell said more charges could be pending.